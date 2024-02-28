Father-Daughter Duo Jon Jon and Isa Briones Will Join Hadestown on Broadway

Father-daughter duo Jon Jon and Isa Briones will jointly enter the cast of Hadestown on Broadway on March 19. They assume the roles of Hermes and Eurydice, respectively, replacing Lillias White and Lola Tung, who play their final performances at the Walter Kerr Theatre on March 17.

Jon Jon was last seen on Broadway as the Engineer in the 2017 revival of Miss Saigon, led by original Hadestown star Eva Noblezada. He is also known for his series regular roles on Ryan Murphy’s Ratched and Class of ’09. Isa, who previously performed in the Angelica tour of Hamilton and is best known for her series regular roles on Star Trek: Picard and Goosebumps, makes her Broadway debut.

Hadestown currently stars Jordan Fisher as Orpheus, Lola Tung as Eurydice, Grammy Award winner Ani DiFranco as Persephone, Grammy Award nominee Phillip Boykin as Hades and Tony Award winner Lillias White as Hermes. They are joined by Belén Moyano, Kay Trinidad, and Brit West as the Fates, along with a chorus of Workers played by Emily Afton, Malcolm Armwood, Chibueze Ihuoma, Alex Puette, and Grace Yoo. The cast includes swings Sojourner Brown, Brandon Cameron, Tara Jackson, Max Kumangai, Alex Lugo, and Tanner Ray Wilson.

Hadestown is the winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Inspired by the myth of Orpheus and Eurydice, the show features a Tony-nominated book and Tony-winning score by Anaïs Mitchell and Tony-winning direction by Rachel Chavkin.