Amy Ryan and Liev Schreiber Set to Give Audiences More Doubt on Broadway

The Broadway revival of John Patrick Shanley’s Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning play Doubt: A Parable has extended its run by one week. The production, now in previews at Roundabout Theatre Company’s Todd Haimes Theatre, and officially opening March 7, will now close on April 21.

The cast of Doubt is led by two-time Tony nominee Amy Ryan as Sister Aloysius and Tony winner Liev Schreiber as Father Flynn. They are joined by Quincy Tyler Bernstine as Mrs. Muller and Zoe Kazan as Sister James. As previously reported, Ryan replaced Tyne Daly in the lead role. Daly was hospitalized on February 2 and withdrew from the production, delaying the opening by one week. She is expected to make a full recovery.

The story follows Sister Aloysius (Ryan), the principal of a Catholic school in a working-class part of the Bronx, who is feared by students and colleagues alike. But when she suspects nefarious relations between the charismatic priest Father Flynn (Schreiber) and a student, she’s forced to wrestle with what’s fact, what’s fiction and how much she’ll risk to expose the difference—all the while wrestling with her own bone-deep doubts.

Scott Ellis directed the production, whose design team includes David Rockwell (sets), Linda Cho (costumes), Kenneth Posner (lights) and Mikaal Sulaiman (sound).