Spamalot, Starring James Monroe Iglehart, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer and More, Sets Final Broadway Performance

The Broadway revival of Spamalot will play its final performance at the St. James Theatre on April 7. At the time of its closing, the revival will have played 24 weeks, having opened on November 16, 2023. The production, directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes, will go on to launch a North American tour in September 2025.

The current cast of Spamalot is led by Jonathan Bennett as Sir Robin, two-time Tony Award nominee Alex Brightman as Lancelot, three-time Tony Award nominee Christopher Fitzgerald as Patsy, Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart as King Arthur, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer as The Lady of the Lake, Tony Award nominee Ethan Slater as The Historian/Prince Herbert, Jimmy Smagula as Sir Bedevere and Nik Walker as Sir Galahad, along with David Josefsberg, Graham Stevens, Daniel Beeman, Maria Briggs, Gabriella Enriquez, Michael Fatica, Denis Lambert, Shina Ann Morris, Kaylee Olson, Kristin Piro, Drew Redington, Tyler Roberts, Anju Cloud, Darrell T. Joe, Lily Kaufmann and Charlie Sutton.

With a book and lyrics by Eric Idle with music by John Du Prez and Idle, Spamalot is an uproarious musical comedy about King Arthur and his questing knights, based on the movie Monty Python and the Holy Grail. Rhodes' revival began its life as a Broadway Center Stage production at The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.