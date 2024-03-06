Days of Wine and Roses, Featuring Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James, Announces Broadway Closing

Days of Wine and Roses, starring Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James, will play its final Broadway performance at Studio 54 on March 31, ahead of its originally planned April 28 closing date. Adapted from JP Miller's 1962 film and 1958 teleplay of the same name, the production features a book by Craig Lucas and music and lyrics by Adam Guettel. Following an off-Broadway premiere at Atlantic Theater Company, the musical began preview performances at Studio 54 on January 6, opening January 28.

In addition to O'Hara and James, the cast of Days of Wine and Roses features Byron Jennings, Tabitha Lawing, Sharon Catherine Brown, Tony Carlin, Bill English, Olivia Hernandez, David Jennings, David Manis, Steven Booth, Nicole Ferguson, Addie Manthey and Kelcey Watson.

Days of Wine and Roses follows the love story of Kirsten Arnesen and Joe Clay, a couple in 1950s New York who struggle against themselves to build their family. Michael Greif directs, with choreography by Sergio Trujillo and Karla Puno Garcia, scenic design by Lizzie Clachan, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Ben Stanton, sound design by Kai Harada, music direction by Kimberly Grigsby, orchestrations by Adam Guettel and Jamie Lawrence and hair and wigs by David Brian Brown.

Nonesuch Records released the original cast album for Days of Wine and Roses digitally on December 15, 2023.