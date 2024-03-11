Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Emma Stone & More Win Academy Awards

The 96th Academy Awards were held on March 10, with a number of Broadway artists receiving honors. Jimmy Kimmel hosted the ceremony, televised live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

The Academy Award for Best Actress was presented to Emma Stone, who starred in Broadway's Cabaret in 2014, for her performance in Poor Things. The Academy Award for Best Actor was presented to London stage regular Cillian Murphy for his performance in Oppenheimer. Murphy’s theater credits include Enda Walsh’s Misterman and Walsh's Grief is the Thing With Feathers, which he performed at St. Ann’s Warehouse in 2011 and 2019, respectively.

Tony nominee Da’Vine Joy Randolph won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in The Holdovers. "You know, I think I was supposed to be doing this as a career," she said during her acceptance speech. "I started off as a singer, and my mother said to me, 'Go across that street to that theater department. There's something for you there.' And I thank my mother for doing that." On the New York stage, Randolph starred in Ghost: The Musical and The Cradle Will Rock.

The ceremony also featured Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, soon to star in the movie adaptation of Wicked as Elphaba and Glinda, presenting the Academy Awards for Best Original Score and Best Original Song.

Among the artists honored in the In Memoriam segment were Norman Jewison, Chita Rivera and Glynis Johns.

