The Wicked: Part One Trailer Is Finally Here

The first look trailer for Wicked: Part One, the highly anticipated first part of a two-part movie adaptation of the Broadway musical Wicked, premiered during Super Bowl LVIII on February 11.

The movie stars Tony Award winner Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as the Wonderful Wizard of Oz, Ethan Slater as Boq and Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible. The new film is directed by Jon M. Chu, who also directed the movie adaptation of In the Heights, from a screenplay by Winnie Holzman and Stephen Schwartz, the creators of the Broadway show.

Also in the cast: Marissa Bode as Nessarose, Bowen Yang as Pfannee, Bronwyn James as ShenShen, Keala Settle as Miss Coddle (a new character created for the film), Aaron Teoh as Averic, Colin Michael Carmichael as Professor Nikidik and Adam James as Glinda's father.

"If you know you know," Chu tweeted on X. "And if you don’t, find out."

Wicked is a revisionist retelling of the story of the Wicked Witch of the West from L. Frank Baum's The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, following the friendship of green-skinned, ostracized Elphaba and blonde, popular Galinda. Wicked: Part One is scheduled for release on November 27, with Wicked: Part Two to be released on November 26, 2025.

Reports of a big-screen adaptation of Wicked emerged as far back as 2009, with the likes of J.J Abrams, Rob Marshall and Ryan Murphy mentioned as possible candidates to direct.