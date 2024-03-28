Alicia Keys' Hell's Kitchen Begins Broadway Performances

Hell's Kitchen, the new musical set to Alicia Keys' R&B hits, begins its Broadway run at the Shubert Theatre on March 28. Directed by Michael Greif, the production will open on April 20.

The musical stars Maleah Joi Moon as Ali, Tony nominee Shoshana Bean as Jersey, Tony nominee Brandon Victor Dixon as Davis, Chris Lee as Knuck and Kecia Lewis as Miss Liza Jane. All of the principal cast members reprise their performances from the Public Theater world-premiere production, which opened in fall 2023.

The cast also includes Chad Carstarphen as Ray, Vanessa Ferguson (NBC’s The Voice) as Tiny, Jakeim Hart as Q, Jackie Leon as Jessica, Nyseli Vega as Millie, Lamont Walker II as 'Riq and Rema Webb as Crystal. The ensemble members are Reid Clarke, Chloe Davis, Nico DeJesus, Timothy L. Edwards, David Guzman, Raechelle Manalo, Sarah Parker and Niki Saludez, while the swings and understudies are Desmond Sean Ellington, Badia Farha, Gianna Harris, Takia “Tiki” Hopson, Jade Milan, Onyxx Noel, Susan Oliveras, Aaron Nicholas Patterson, William Roberson, Donna Vivino and Oscar Whitney Jr.

“My mother was raised in Toledo, Ohio, and she is the quintessential New York story,” said Keys during a moderated conversation with her fellow creative team members. “So much of my childhood was really based around watching and experiencing her in this space. In the theater. In this creative universe. And so I think that was the reason why doing this story for the theater, as a musical, felt so right.”

Inspired by Keys' upbringing in the title New York City neighborhood, Hell's Kitchen features a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz, music supervision by Emmy and Grammy winner Adam Blackstone, music consulting by two-time Tony and Emmy winner Tom Kitt and choreography by Tony nominee Camille A. Brown.

The production's creative team also includes set design by Robert Brill, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Gareth Owen, projection design by Peter Nigrini and hair and wig design by Mia Neal.