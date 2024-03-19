North American Tour of Back to the Future: The Musical Casts Its Marty McFly and Doc Brown

Caden Brauch and Don Stephenson will lead the North American tour of Back to the Future: The Musical as Marty McFly and Doc Brown, respectively. The tour is set to launch in June at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, OH, following preview performances at Proctors in Schenectady, NY. The tour will travel to over 25 cities, including Washington D.C., Chicago, Los Angeles and San Francisco, with more to be announced soon. Additional casting will be announced at a later date as well.

Back to the Future, based on the 1985 film of the same name, is currently running on Broadway at the Winter Garden Theatre where it opened on August 3, 2023. The Broadway cast is led by Casey Likes (Marty McFly) and Roger Bart (Doc Brown), also featuring Hugh Coles (George McFly), Nathaniel Hackmann (Biff Tannen), Liana Hunt (Lorraine Baines) and Jelani Remy (Goldie Wilson/Marvin Berry). The musical had its world premiere at the Manchester Opera House on March 11, 2020, followed by a mounting in London's West End, which opened on September 13, 2021.

The production has a book by Bob Gale, new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including “The Power of Love” and “Johnny B. Goode.” Gale is the co-creator and co-writer of the Back to the Future film trilogy and Alan Silvestri composed the iconic film score for the series.

Directed by Tony Award winner John Rando, Back to the Future features a multi-Tony and Olivier Award-winning design team that includes Tim Hatley (set and costume design), Tim Lutkin and Hugh Vanstone (lighting), Gareth Owen (sound) and Finn Ross (video), with choreography by Chris Bailey, musical supervision and arrangements by Nick Finlow, illusions by Chris Fisher, orchestrations by Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook, dance arrangements by David Chase and casting by Tara Rubin.