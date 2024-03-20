A Water for Elephants Original Broadway Cast Recording Is On the Way

The original cast recording for Broadway’s Water for Elephants, with a score by the musical collective PigPen Theatre Co., will be released by Ghostlight Records later this Broadway season. The album will be recorded on March 25. The show itself, currently in previews at the Imperial Theatre, has its official opening on March 21.

Water for Elephants follows Jacob Jankowski (Grant Gustin in his Broadway debut), who finds a new home with a traveling circus during the Great Depression. Gustin performs alongside Isabelle McCalla as Marlena, Gregg Edelman as Mr. Jankowski, Paul Alexander Nolan as August, Stan Brown as Camel, Joe De Paul as Walter, Sara Gettelfinger as Barbara and Wade McCollum as Wade. Jessica Stone directs, with a book by Rick Elice adapted from the novel by Sara Gruen.