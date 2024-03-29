The Wiz Is Home: After a Whirlwind Tour, the Revival Begins Its Broadway Run

The Wiz, an all-Black retelling of L. Frank Baum’s The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, has arrived on Broadway after the first leg of its national tour. The revival begins performances at the Marquis Theatre on March 29, with an official opening set for April 17.

Featuring such beloved numbers as “Ease On Down the Road,” “Be A Lion,” “Home” and “Brand New Day,” the show stars Nichelle Lewis as Dorothy, Deborah Cox as Glinda, Melody A. Betts as Aunt Em/Evillene, Kyle Ramar Freeman as the Lion, Phillip Johnson Richardson as the Tinman, Avery Wilson as the Scarecrow and Wayne Brady as The Wiz.

The show is directed by Schele Williams, with choreography by JaQuel Knight and additional material by Tony Award nominee Amber Ruffin. Music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements are by Tony nominee Joseph Joubert—working with the music and lyrics of composer Charlie Smalls—with music and vocal arrangements by Allen René Louis.

The Broadway Show has spoken to several members of The Wiz cast and creative team.

Nichelle Lewis talked about her journey as a singer, including singing a solo tribute at her father’s memorial service. “I feel like that moment really helped me to know, OK, this is going to help me get through my life,” she said.

Wayne Brady was direct about his objectives on stage. “You are going to love me.”

Amber Ruffin, who provided additional material to the book by William F. Brown, opened up about fashioning a more “timeless” text for the show. “In the end of our version, she becomes president… I'm just kidding.”

Orchestrator Joseph Joubert unpacked the revitalized score for the show, including the reinsertion of one of the show’s long-lost numbers. “When I'm at home orchestrating, I'm like, ‘Oh my god, am I really doing this?’”

Finally, choreographer JaQuel Knight talked about making his Broadway choreographic debut with the show. “Oz is tiring, but it is a really beautiful and exciting place to be.”

The show also features scenic design by Hannah Beachler, costume design by Sharen Davis and lighting design by Ryan O’Gara. The production premiered in Baltimore, Maryland's Hippodrome Theatre in September 2023, kicking off a national tour with subsequent engagements in Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Charlotte, North Carolina; Atlanta, Georgia; Greenville, South Carolina; Chicago, Illinois; Des Moines, Iowa; Tempe, Arizona; San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; and Los Angeles, California.