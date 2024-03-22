Andrew Rannells and Katie Brayben Will Lead Tammy Faye at Broadway's Palace Theatre

Two-time Tony nominee Andrew Rannells and two-time Olivier Award winner Katie Brayben, the stars of the Off-West End production of the Elton John musical Tammy Faye, will reprise their roles for the show’s Broadway transfer. The show will be the first Broadway musical to play the Palace Theatre since the building's $2.5 billion renovation. Performances will begin on October 19 with an official opening set for November 14.

Brayben and Rannells star as talk-show evangelists Tammy Faye Messner and Jim Bakker. The musical had its world premiere at London’s Almeida Theatre in 2022 and was nominated for four Olivier Awards, winning two. Rupert Goold directs, with a book by James Graham and lyrics by Jake Shears.

Rannells received Tony nominations for his performances in The Book of Mormon and Falsettos. His other Broadway credits include Hairspray, Hamilton and, most recently, Gutenberg! The Musical. He was nominated for an Olivier Award for his performance in Tammy Faye.

Brayben won her first Olivier Award for portraying Carole King in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. Other London stage credits include King Charles III and Girl from the North Country. She won her second Olivier Award for playing Tammy Faye.

Tammy Faye features choreography by Lynne Page, orchestrations by Tom Deering and Mark Dickman as well as music supervision, arrangements and additional music by Tom Deering. It features sets by Bunny Christie, costume design by Katrina Lindsay, lighting design by Neil Austin, sound design by Nick Lidster for Autograph and video design by Finn Ross.

It's the 1970s, and for the very first time, satellites are bringing cable television into American homes. As families gather in their living rooms, young preacher Jim Bakker and his wife Tammy Faye hit the airwaves to build a nationwide congregation and put the fun back in faith. But while Tammy dazzles on screen, rivals plot behind the scenes, jealous of her popularity and threatened by her determination to lead with love.

The story of Tammy Faye also inspired the 2021 movie The Eyes of Tammy Faye, starring Jessica Chastain in the title role, for which she won an Academy Award, and Andrew Garfield as Jim.