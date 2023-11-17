New Elton John Musical Tammy Faye Is Coming to Broadway

Tammy Faye, a musical about the heavily made-up American televangelist with music by Elton John, is headed to Broadway for the 2024-25 season. In addition to John's music, the score features lyrics by Jake Shears, a founding member of the dancefloor-rockers Scissor Sisters, who starred in Kinky Boots on Broadway and is currently starring in the Broadway-bound production Cabaret in London. James Graham wrote the book; Rupert Goold directs.

Tammy Faye had its world premiere at London’s Almeida Theatre in 2022 in a production that was nominated for four Olivier Awards. The show features choreography by Lynne Page, sets by Bunny Christie, costume design by Katrina Lindsay, lighting design by Neil Austin, sound design by Bobby Aitken and video design by Finn Ross.

John's musical theater composing credits include The Lion King (Tony nomination), Billy Elliot (Tony nomination), Aida (Tony Award) and The Devil Wears Prada. The pop icon recently wrapped his Goodbye Yellow Brick Road tour.

The musical tells the story of Tammy Faye and Jim Bakker, who set out to revolutionize religion with the power of the boob tube—and put the fun back into faith. Production dates, venue and casting will be announced at a later date.