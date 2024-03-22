Alicia Keys Releases ‘Kaleidoscope,’ Written for Broadway's Hell’s Kitchen

“Kaleidoscope,” a new original song by Alicia Keys, written for the musical Hell’s Kitchen, is now available on all streaming platforms. The track features vocals by Keys along with Hell’s Kitchen star Maleah Joi Moon and the company of the Broadway show. The song will have its world-premiere performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on March 22.

Hell's Kitchen is a new musical set to Keys’ songs and inspired by her upbringing in the New York City neighborhood of that name. The show begins performances at the Shubert Theatre on March 28 with an official opening set for April 20. Along with Moon, the musical stars Tony nominee Shoshana Bean, Tony nominee Brandon Victor Dixon, Chris Lee and Kecia Lewis, all of whom reprise their performances from Hell's Kitchen's off-Broadway world premiere at the Public Theater this past fall.

The music team of Hell’s Kitchen includes orchestrations by Tom Kitt and Adam Blackstone, arrangements by Keys and Blackstone, music consulting by Tom Kitt and music direction by Lily Ling. “Kaleidoscope” is produced by Breyan Isaac and Keys and co-produced by Blackstone.