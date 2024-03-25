The Stars of Broadway's Water for Elephants Revel in Childhood Dreams Come True on Opening Night

Water for Elephants, Broadway's new circus-infused musical, rang in its opening night at the Imperial Theatre on March 21. While celebrating in grand theatrical fashion, the stars of the larger-than-life production took a few moments on the red carpet to tell The Broadway Show what this milestone means to them.

Gesturing toward Tony nominee Jessica Stone's thoughtful direction, Paul Alexander Nolan commented, "For me, it's one of the more unique Broadway shows I've ever been in." As Benzini Brothers ringmaster August, Nolan finds himself at the intersection of classic Broadway and high-flying circus tricks. "It's incorporating circus art with musical theater in a seamless way."

"This was the original dream, so it's surreal," added Grant Gustin, who makes his Broadway debut leading the production as Jacob Jankowski. "Everything has led to this moment right now. This was always, since I was eight years old, what I wanted to do. So it's pretty cool to get to be here tongiht."

Isabelle McCalla, Water for Elephants' magnetic Marlena, shared a similar sentiment. "If I could tell my 12-year-old self that I'd be on Broadway leading a show where I get to sing this illustrious music and play this fabulous woman who finds her voice and learns to stand up for herself—I couldn't have asked for a better dream come true."

"I have been really watching in awe—or sort of agog," said Sara Gruen, whose novel inspired librettist Rick Elice and composing collective PigPen Theatre Co.'s stage adaptation. "I never expected it to happen. Every single piece—it is just worldclass talent."