Step Right Up to Water for Elephants' Grand Broadway Opening!

Water for Elephants, which brings together a death-defying team of actors, writers and circus performers, celebrated its official Broadway opening on March 21 at the Imperial Theatre. Directed by Tony nominee Jessica Stone, the production brings the spirit of camaraderie and chosen family to life on stage, as originally imagined by novelist Sara Gruen, who joined the festivities on 45th Street.

Grant Gustin leads the cast as Jacob Jankowski in his Broadway debut, alongside Isabelle McCalla as Marlena, Gregg Edelman as Mr. Jankowski, Paul Alexander Nolan as August, Stan Brown as Camel, Joe De Paul as Walter, Sara Gettelfinger as Barbara and Wade McCollum as Wade. The show is scored by the musical collective PigPen Theatre Co., with a book by Rick Elice.

Take a look as the musical's stars, creators and special guests embrace the sprit of the big top, ringing in the arrival of Broadway's soaring new spectacle.

A Broadway love triangle: Grant Gustin, Isabelle McCalla and Paul Alexander Nolan

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Sara Gettelfinger returns to Broadway as Barbara in Water for Elephants

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Water for Elephants' Broadway director Jessica Stone

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Water for Elephants novelist Sara Gruen visits the musical's Broadway opening

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

The members of PigPen Theatre Co., who composed the score for Water for Elephants

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)