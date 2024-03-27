Lindsay Mendez and Fiancé J. Alex Brinson to Welcome a New Baby This Fall

Tony Award winner Lindsay Mendez, star of the hit Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Merrily We Roll Along, announced this morning on Instagram that she and her fiancé J. Alex Brinson are expecting a baby this fall. This will be the actress' second child, sharing a daughter, Lucy, with ex-husband Philip Wakefield.

"Our family band is expanding! And we are bursting with joy!" Mendez wrote on the social media platform alongside a picture of four pairs of shoes nestled on a piano. "J and I can’t wait to make Lucy a big sister and welcome our new baby this fall. I’m also so grateful for the unrelenting support of my @merrilyonbway producers and company. Together, they have made it so that I can happily work safely, all while growing this true Broadway baby. So, I will be continuing with the show, and finish the run on July 7th with my incredible cast. Come see (both) of us at the Hudson!"

Merrily We Roll Along stars Mendez as Mary Flynn, Daniel Radcliffe as Charley Kringas and Tony Award nominee Jonathan Groff as Franklin Shepard. The revival, directed by Maria Friedman, opened at Broadway’s Hudson Theatre on October 10, 2023. The cast also includes Krystal Joy Brown as Gussie Carnegie, Katie Rose Clarke as Beth Shepard and Reg Rogers as Joe Josephson.

Mendez's prior Broadway credits include Grease, Everyday Repture, Godspell, Wicked, Significant Other and Carousel, for which she won a Tony Award for her featured performance as Carrie Pipperidge.