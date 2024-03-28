Broadway's Chicago Welcomes Back Bianca Marroquín and Natasha Yvette Williams

Bianca Marroquín will return to the Broadway cast of Chicago as Roxie Hart alongside Tony nominee Natasha Yvette Williams, who returns to the show in the role of Matron “Mama” Morton. Marroquín takes over the role of Roxie from Ariana Madix, who plays her final performance on April 7, while Williams assumes the role of “Mama” Morton on the heels of Lili Thomas, who played her final performance on March 24. Marroquín and Williams begin their limited runs at the Ambassador Theatre on April 8.

Marroquín has performed in the Broadway company of Chicago, in the roles of Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly, for more than 4,000 performances, having first performed the role of Roxie in a Spanish-language production in Mexico City in 2002. Williams is a veteran of the Broadway company of Chicago. She was last seen on Broadway in her Tony-nominated performance as Sweet Sue in Some Like It Hot. Further Broadway credits include Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Waitress, The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess and The Color Purple.

They join a cast that includes Robyn Hurder as Velma Kelly, Max von Essen as Billy Flynn, Red Concepción as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. As previously reported, Jinkx Monsoon will take over the role of “Mama” Morton from June 27 to July 12.

Recently celebrating its 27th year on Broadway, Chicago is directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking. The iconic musical features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb.