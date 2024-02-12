 Skip to main content
RuPaul’s Drag Race Star Jinkx Monsoon Will Return as “Mama" Morton in Chicago

News
by Darryn King • Feb 12, 2024
Jinkx Monsoon
(Photo: José Alberto Guzmán Colón)

Jinkx Monsoon, the American drag queen, actor, singer and comedian, will return to Chicago as Matron “Mama” Morton for 20 performances, after making her Broadway debut in the role in 2023. She will perform from June 27 through July 12 at the Ambassador Theatre.

Jinkx won the fifth season of RuPaul's Drag Race as well as the seventh season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars—the show’s only two-time winner. Known for her pitch-perfect celebrity impersonations of Judy Garland, Natasha Lyonne, Jennifer Coolidge, Bernadette Peters and Little Edie, Jinkx is the first drag queen to play “Mama” Morton on Broadway.

The current cast of Chicago features Ariana Madix as Roxie Hart, Amra-Faye Wright as Velma Kelly, Max von Essen as Billy Flynn, Red Concepción as Amos Hart, Lili Thomas as Matron "Mama Morton" and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. 

Recently celebrating its 27th year on Broadway, Chicago is directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking. The iconic musical features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb. The creative team includes set design by Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington and sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer.

