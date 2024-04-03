Steve Carell, Alison Pill and All-Star Cast Begin Performances of Broadway's Uncle Vanya

The Lincoln Center Theater production of Uncle Vanya, starring Steve Carell in his Broadway debut, three-time Tony nominee Alfred Molina, William Jackson Harper, Tony nominee Alison Pill and Tony winner Anika Noni Rose begins performances at the Vivian Beaumont Theater on April 3 with an official opening set for April 24.

The play by Anton Chekhov has been newly translated by Tony nominee and Pulitzer Prize finalist Heidi Schreck and is directed by Lila Neugebauer, who also directed this season’s Appropriate. The show additionally stars Tony winner Jayne Houdyshell, Mia Katigbak, Tony nominee Jonathan Hadary and Spencer Donovan Jones.

The cast and creative team spoke with The Broadway Show early in the rehearsal period, praising the immediacy of Schreck's adaptation and Neugebauer's take on the material.

The production features sets by Mimi Lien, costumes by Kaye Voyce, lighting design by Lap Chi Chu and sound design by Mikhail Fiksel and Beth Lake.

Sonya (Pill) and her uncle Vanya (Carell) have devoted their lives to managing the family farm in isolation, but when her celebrated, ailing father and his charismatic wife move in, their lives are upended. In the heat of the summer, the wrong people fall in love, desires and resentments erupt and the family is forced to reckon with the ghosts of their unlived lives.