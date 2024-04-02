Kelli Barrett and Jessica Vosk to Lead Beaches the Musical at Theatre Calgary

Kelli Barrett and Jessica Vosk will star in the international premiere of Beaches the Musical at Theatre Calgary. Based on the book by Iris Rainer Dart that inspired the movie starring Bette Midler and Barbara Hershey, the show begins performances at the Arts Common Max Bell Theatre in Calgary on May 18, with an official opening set for May 24.

Taking on the role of Bertie (the character, renamed Hillary, played by Hershey in the film), Barrett was last seen on Broadway in the 2023 Tony-winning revival of Parade and played Liza Minnelli in the FX miniseries Fosse/Verdon. In the role of Cee Cee (the Midler role), Vosk has performed on Broadway in Fiddler on the Roof, Finding Neverland, The Bridges of Madison County and Wicked.

Beaches follows two friends through 30 years of camaraderie, laughter, sorrow and love. It features music by Grammy Award winner and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Mike Stoller—one half of legendary songwriting duo Lieber and Stoller—with lyrics by Dart. The book is by Dart and Thom Thomas, developed in collaboration with David Austin. Joseph Thalken serves as music supervisor with Katie Coleman as music director and Charlie Rosen as orchestrator. Emmy winner and Tony nominee Lonny Price directs, with co-direction by Matt Cowart and choreography by Jennifer Rias.

The musical premiered at the Signature Theatre in Arlington, Virginia in 2014 and was mounted again in 2015 at Chicago's Drury Lane Theatre.