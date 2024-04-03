Jim Parsons, Zoey Deutch and Katie Holmes to Lead Starry Broadway Revival of Our Town

Jim Parsons, Zoey Deutch and Katie Holmes will lead the starry cast of Thornton Wilder’s Our Town, directed by Kenny Leon. The show will begin performances at Broadway's Barrymore Theatre on September 17, with an official opening set for October 10.

Parsons, a four-time Emmy Award winner for The Big Bang Theory, will play the Stage Manager. He made his Broadway debut in The Normal Heart, reprising his performance as Tommy Boatwright for the television film adaptation. He has also been seen on Broadway in Harvey, An Act of God, The Boys in the Band and Mother Play, now making its world premiere at the Hayes Theater. Deutch, recently seen in films including Set It Up and Not Okay, will make her Broadway debut as Emily Webb. Holmes, a regular of television and film, returns to Broadway as Mrs. Webb after appearing in the 2008 revival of All My Sons and the 2012 production of Theresa Rebeck's Dead Accounts.

The cast of 28 will also feature Billy Eugene Jones (Purlie Victorious) as Dr. Gibbs, Tony nominee Ephraim Sykes (Ain’t Too Proud) as George Gibbs, Tony nominee Richard Thomas (To Kill a Mockingbird) as Mr. Webb, Tony nominee Michelle Wilson (Sweat) as Mrs. Gibbs, special Tony recipient Julie Halston (You Can't Take it With You) as Mrs. Soames and Donald Webber Jr. (Purlie Victorious) as Simon Stimpson.

“Thornton Wilder’s Our Town in my mind stands at the top of the Mount Rushmore of great American theater,” said Leon in a statement. “I feel blessed and fortunate to have gained the trust of the Wilder estate to present this classic to another generation of theater lovers. It’s long been a burning desire to collaborate on a Broadway production of such magnitude that speaks so beautifully and intimately to all people about our shared time on the planet.”

Rounding out the ensemble are Ephie Aardema, Heather Ayers, Willa Bost, Bobby Daye, Safiya Kaijya Harris, Doron JéPaul, Shyla Lefner, Anthony Michael Lopez, John McGinty, Bryonha Marie, Kevyn Morrow, Hagan Oliveras, Noah Pyzik, Sky Smith, Bill Timoney, Matthew Elijah Webb and Nimene Sierra Wureh. The final two cast members will be announced at a later date.

The design team for Our Town will include scenic design by Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Tony Award nominee Dede Ayite, lighting design by Tony Award nominee Allen Lee Hughes, sound design by Tony Award nominee Justin Ellington and dialect coaching by Kate Wilson.

Our Town, the timeless drama of life in the village of Grover’s Corners, New Hampshire, has become an American classic with universal appeal. Thornton Wilder’s most frequently performed play, Our Town appeared on Broadway in 1938 to wide acclaim and won the Pulitzer Prize. The production will be the first major Broadway revival of the play in nearly 25 years.