Richard Kind, Caroline Aaron and More Join Bye Bye Birdie at the Kennedy Center

The Kennedy Center has announced full casting for its upcoming Broadway Center Stage production of Bye Bye Birdie, running for one week only in the D.C. venue's Eisenhower Theater from June 7 through June 15. Directed by Marc Bruni, the production will be dedicated to the late Chita Rivera, a 2002 Kennedy Center Honoree and Broadway's original Rosie.

The cast will now feature Caroline Aaron (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Mae Peterson, Tony nominee Richard Kind (Spin City, The Big Knife) as Harry MacAfee, Ashlyn Maddox (Parade) as Kim MacAfee and Jennifer Laura Thompson (Dear Evan Hansen) as Doris MacAfee. They join the previously announced two-time Tony Award winner Christian Borle, Krysta Rodriguez and Tony nominee Ephraim Sykes, who will star as Albert, Rosie and Conrad Birdie, respectively.

Rounding out the ensemble are Allison Blackwell, Sarah Chiu, David Aron Damane, Jackera Davis as Ursula Merkle, Victor de Paula Rocha, Miguel Gil as Hugo Peabody, Jalen Michael Jones, Evan Kinnane, Henry Kirk as Randolph MacAfee, Kevin Ligon, Kelly LoMonte, Luke Kolbe Mannikus, Linda Mugleston, Megan Sikora as Gloria Rasputin, Maria Cristina Posada Slye, Renell Taylor and Dori Waymer.

The production will have choreography by two-time Tony nominee Denis Jones and music direction by John Bell. The creative team also includes scenic designer Lee Savage, lighting designer Cory Pattak, costume designer Linda Cho, sound designer Haley Parcher, video and projection designer Nathan Scheuer and wig designer Tom Watson.

Premiering on Broadway in 1960, Bye Bye Birdie won four Tony Awards and was the first Broadway success for composer Charles Strouse and lyricist Lee Adams. Loosely inspired by Elvis Presley joining the army in 1957, the musical follows teen idol Conrad Birdie who is drafted into the army, but before he leaves, he’ll perform a new song on The Ed Sullivan Show and give one last kiss to a lucky fan.