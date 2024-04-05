The Outsiders Sets Broadway Cast Album Release Date; Plus a First Listen to 'Soda's Letter'

The Outsiders, now running at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, will release its Original Broadway Cast Recording in digitial form on May 22 with the physical CD available June 28. Produced by Sony Masterworks Broadway, the album features the musical's original score by Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine. The announcement is accompanied by the release of the album's third track, "Soda's Letter," performed by Jason Schmidt with Brent Comer and Brody Grant. The tracks "Stay Gold" and "Great Expectations" are also available.

Based on the novel by S.E. Hinton and the subsequent 1983 film, The Outsiders opens April 11 after beginning preview performances on March 16. Directed by Danya Taymor with a book by Adam Rapp and Levine, the new musical follows misfits Ponyboy Curtis, Johnny Cade and their chosen family as they fight to survive in 1967 Oklahoma. Rick and Jeff Kuperman provide choreography.

The show stars Brody Grant as Ponyboy Curtis, Sky Lakota-Lynch as Johnny Cade, Joshua Boone as Dallas Winston, Brent Comer as Darrel Curtis, Jason Schmidt as Sodapop Curtis, Emma Pittman as Cherry Valance, Daryl Tofa as Two-Bit Matthews, Dan Berry as Paul Holden and Kevin William Paul as Bob Sheldon.

Rounding out the company are Jordan Chin, Milena J. Comeau, Barton Cowperthwaite, Tilly Evans-Krueger, Henry Gendron, RJ Higton, Wonza Johnson, Sean Harrison Jones, Maggie Kuntz, Renni Anthony Magee, SarahGrace Mariani, Melody Rose, Josh Strobl, Victor Carrillo Tracey and Trevor Wayne.