Cast Album for Here We Are, the Last Stephen Sondheim Musical, Has a Release Date

News
by Darryn King • Apr 5, 2024
Micaela Diamond, Amber Gray, Steven Pasquale, Bobby Cannavale, Rachel Bay Jones and Jeremy Shamos in "Here We Are" (Photo: Emilio Madrid)

The last original cast recording of a new Stephen Sondheim musical has a release date. The cast album for Here We Are, scored by Sondheim with a book by David Ives, will be released on CD and digital platforms worldwide on May 17 and on 2-LP, 180g baby blue vinyl on September 6. The world premiere of Here We Are opened in October 2023 at The Shed’s Griffin Theatre and ran through January 21, 2024.

The album, to be released by Concord Theatricals Recordings, was recorded in early January at Power Station at BerkleeNYC, with Sean Patrick Flahaven and Bill Rosenfield producing. The orchestrations are by Jonathan Tunick, with music supervision and additional arrangements by Alexander Gemignani.

Inspired by the Luis Buñuel films The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie and The Exterminating Angel, Here We Are was directed by two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello. It starred Francois Battiste, Tracie BennettBobby Cannavale, Micaela Diamond, Amber Gray, Jin Ha, Rachel Bay Jones, Denis O’Hare, Steven PasqualeDavid Hyde Pierce and Jeremy Shamos.

Watch a sneak preview from the recording sessions below.

