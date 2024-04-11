Why Hadestown Is Jordan Fisher's Favorite Broadway Show He's Worked On

"I know what it's like to be an audience member at this show," Jordan Fisher, Hadestown's celestial-voiced Orpheus, recently told The Broadway Show. "I remember it so clearly. I'll never forget the first time I saw those lamps swing and Reeve [Carney] reach out... I won't forget it. It's so embedded."

Fisher took over the role from Carney, Broadway's original Orpheus, on November 20, 2023. In the time since, he has seen the show welcome a number of new stars into the fold, including The Summer I Turned Pretty star Lola Tung, the father-daughter duo of Jon Jon and Isa Briones and Grammy Award winner Ani DiFranco. The show is "pure Broadway," said Fisher, in the way it accommodates new performers. "This show, the way that it's built, its integral structure is all based on each individual artist bringing something that only they have." Fisher himself likes to change things up, he said, "based on discoveries that were made in some scenes earlier that night on the—what, like, 120-somethingth show. I find new things towards the end of the show and it's exciting and exhilarating. That's what it's all supposed to be about."

The thrill and freedom of constant exploration is very important to Fisher, whose theatrical resume includes Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen and Sweeney Todd. "Being very, very candid," he said, "this has been my favorite show that I have gotten to work on, on Broadway."