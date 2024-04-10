An Enemy of the People, Starring Jeremy Strong, Extends Broadway Run

An Enemy of the People, Tony nominee Amy Herzog's new adaptation of Henrik Ibsen's 1882 play, has extended its Broadway run at Circle in the Square Theatre by one week. Performances will now run through June 23 beyond its originally scheduled closing date of June 16. The production stars Jeremy Strong, Michael Imperioli and Victoria Pedretti.

Directed by Tony winner Sam Gold, An Enemy of the People began previews on February 27, opening March 18. The play takes place in a Norwegian spa town where the water is a life-giving tourist draw. When Doctor Thomas Stockmann (Strong) discovers the water is poisoned, he alerts the mayor (Imperioli) to the problem, but the mayor may not be as quick to act as Stockmann assumed. Stockmann becomes an unlikely whistleblower.

The cast also includes Caleb Eberhardt as Hovstad, Matthew August Jeffers as Billing, David Patrick Kelly as Morten Kiil, Thomas Jay Ryan as Aslaksen and Alan Trong as Captain Horster. Bill Buell, Katie Broad, David Mattar Merten and Max Roll complete the company.

The creative team includes scenic design by dots, costume design by David Zinn, lighting design by Isabella Byrd and sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman.