Isaac Powell, Charlotte MacInnes and Ben Levi Ross Will Lead Gatsby at the A.R.T.

The world-premiere musical Gatsby, the new adaptation of the novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald with music by Florence Welch of Florence + the Machine, has its cast. The show will begin performances at the American Repertory Theater’s Loeb Drama Center in Cambridge, MA on May 23 with an official opening set for June 5.

Gatsby will star Isaac Powell as Gatsby, Charlotte MacInnes as Daisy, Ben Levi Ross as Nick, Cory Jeacoma as Tom, Eleri Ward as Jordan, Solea Pfeiffer as Myrtle, Matthew Amira as Wilson and Adam Grupper as Wolfsheim.

On Broadway, Powell starred in West Side Story and Once on This Island. Making her American stage debut in Gatsby, MacInnes studied contemporary voice and musical theater at the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts. Ross starred as the title character in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway as well as in the national tour, and was most recently seen in The Connector off-Broadway.

Elsewhere in the cast, Jeacoma starred in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, while Ward is best known for her albums and concert appearances, performing acoustic reimaginings of the songs of Stephen Sondheim. Pfeiffer starred in Almost Famous and Hadestown, while Amira performed in the national tour of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. Grupper’s many Broadway credits include My Fair Lady, Fiddler on the Roof and Wicked.

The ensemble includes Nick Bailey, Kailey Boyle, Runako Campbell, Jada Clark, Joshua Grosso, Alex Haquia, Gabriel Hyman, Matt Kizer, Lorenzo Pagano, Chris Ralph, Christopher M. Ramirez, Shea Renne, Aliza Russell, Shota Sekiguch and Maya Sistruck. Cameron Burke, Jacob Burns, Mia DeWeese, Paige Krumbach and Justin Gregory Lopez are swings. Sam Simahk is the standby for Gatsby.

Gatsby is directed by Tony Award-winning director Rachel Chavkin with a book by Pulitzer Prize winner Martyna Majok and choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh. Oscar and Grammy Award nominee Thomas Bartlett (Doveman) collaborated with Welch on the score. The show features scenic design by Mimi Lien, costumes by Sandy Powell, lighting design by Alan Edwards and sound design by Tony Gayle. Music supervision is by music director Kimberly Grigsby and Wiley DeWeese is the music director.