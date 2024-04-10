 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Conrad Ricamora, Chip Zien and More Complete Principal Cast of Encores! Titanic

News
by Darryn King • Apr 10, 2024
Conrad Ricamora, Chip Zien
(Photos c/o NY City Center)

The complete principal cast is set for the upcoming Encores! production of Titanic. The show, featuring music and lyrics by Maury Yeston and book by Peter Stone, will have a two-week run at New York City Center from June 11 through June 23.

The show will feature Shereen Ahmed (Kate Murphey), Ashley Blanchet (Kate Mullins), Adam Chanler-Berat (First Officer Murdoch), Andrew Durand (Jim Farrell), Alex Joseph Grayson (Harold Bride), Jo Lampert (Bellboy), Conrad Ricamora (Thomas Andrews), Nathan Salstone (Fredrick Fleet), A.J. Shively (Charles Clarke) and Chip Zien (Isador Straus).

They join previously announced cast members Bonnie Milligan (Alice Beane), Ramin Karimloo (Frederick Barrett), Judy Kuhn (Ida Straus), Chuck Cooper (Captain E.J. Smith), Eddie Cooper (Henry Etches), Drew Gehling (Edgar Beane), Emilie Kouatchou (Caroline Neville), Brandon Uranowtiz (J. Bruce Ismay) and Samantha Williams (Kate McGowan).

Titanic, a heartrending portrait of the individuals whose dreams of America were dashed in the Atlantic, opened on Broadway in 1997, going on to win five Tony Awards including for Best Musical. The Encores! production will be directed by Anne Kauffman with choreography by Danny Mefford and Rob Berman leading The Encores! Orchestra as guest music director.

Related Shows

Titanic

from $121.44

Star Files

Shereen Ahmed

Ashley Blanchet

Adam Chanler-Berat

Chuck Cooper

Eddie Cooper

Andrew Durand

Drew Gehling

Alex Joseph Grayson

Ramin Karimloo

Emilie Kouatchou

Judy Kuhn

Jo Lampert

Bonnie Milligan

Conrad Ricamora

Nathan Salstone

A.J. Shively

Brandon Uranowitz

Samantha Williams

Chip Zien
View All (19)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Aaron Tveit Extends Debut Residency at Café Carlyle
  2. Wicked National Tour Welcomes West End's Lauren Samuels as Elphaba and More
  3. Forbidden Broadway Will Make Its Broadway Debut Sooner Than Expected
Back to Top