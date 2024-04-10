Conrad Ricamora, Chip Zien and More Complete Principal Cast of Encores! Titanic

The complete principal cast is set for the upcoming Encores! production of Titanic. The show, featuring music and lyrics by Maury Yeston and book by Peter Stone, will have a two-week run at New York City Center from June 11 through June 23.

The show will feature Shereen Ahmed (Kate Murphey), Ashley Blanchet (Kate Mullins), Adam Chanler-Berat (First Officer Murdoch), Andrew Durand (Jim Farrell), Alex Joseph Grayson (Harold Bride), Jo Lampert (Bellboy), Conrad Ricamora (Thomas Andrews), Nathan Salstone (Fredrick Fleet), A.J. Shively (Charles Clarke) and Chip Zien (Isador Straus).

They join previously announced cast members Bonnie Milligan (Alice Beane), Ramin Karimloo (Frederick Barrett), Judy Kuhn (Ida Straus), Chuck Cooper (Captain E.J. Smith), Eddie Cooper (Henry Etches), Drew Gehling (Edgar Beane), Emilie Kouatchou (Caroline Neville), Brandon Uranowtiz (J. Bruce Ismay) and Samantha Williams (Kate McGowan).

Titanic, a heartrending portrait of the individuals whose dreams of America were dashed in the Atlantic, opened on Broadway in 1997, going on to win five Tony Awards including for Best Musical. The Encores! production will be directed by Anne Kauffman with choreography by Danny Mefford and Rob Berman leading The Encores! Orchestra as guest music director.