Wicked Films to Feature Peter Dinklage as the Voice of Dr. Dillamond

At Universal's CinemaCon presentation for Wicked—the blockbuster musical's two-part film adaptation—Game of Thrones alum Peter Dinklage was revealed to be voicing the character of Dr. Dillamond. Originated on Broadway by William Youmans who has returned to perform the role at the Gershwin Theatre, Dr. Dillamond, a goat, is a Shiz University professor whose ability to speak is threatened by the Wizard.

In addition to Dinklage's popular turn as Tyrion Lannister on the HBO series Game of Thrones, which earned the actor four Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe Award, he has an extensive list of film credits including The Station Agent, Elf, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Avengers: Infinity War, and most recently, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. His theater credits include Richard III at the Public Theater, A Month in the Country at Classic Stage Company and Cyrano and at the Daryl Roth Theatre.

Directed by Jon M. Chu, Wicked: Part One is scheduled for release on November 27, with Wicked: Part Two coming November 26, 2025. The cast is led by Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo as Glinda and Elphaba, respectively, with Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as the Wonderful Wizard of Oz, Ethan Slater as Boq and Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible. The film also features Marissa Bode as Nessarose, Bowen Yang as Pfannee, Bronwyn James as ShenShen, Keala Settle as Miss Coddle (a new character created for the film), Aaron Teoh as Averic, Colin Michael Carmichael as Professor Nikidik and Adam James as Glinda's father.

The screen adaptation of Wicked features Stephen Schwartz's iconic Broadway score and a screenplay by Winnie Holzman, who penned the book for the musical. Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked is now the fourth longest-running show in Broadway history.