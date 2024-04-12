 Skip to main content
Rob Madge Takes the London Stage with Show About Canceled Broadway Run

by Darryn King • Apr 12, 2024
Rob Madge in "My Son's a Queer (But What Can You Do?)"
(Photo: Mark Senior)

Rob Madge, whose comedic solo show, My Son’s a Queer (But What Can You Do?), had its Broadway run canceled in February, will present a new show about the experience in London. Rob Madge’s Regards to Broadway will play the Garrick Theatre on May 26 for one night only.

In a statement, Madge recounted their humbling near-Broadway experience. “In the space of one phone call, I’ve gone from potential Broadway star and Tony Award winner to unassuming armchair critic of Seaside Shores B&B.” Madge will be accompanied on stage by Pippa Cleary, who wrote the songs for the Broadway show.

My Son’s a Queer (But What Can You Do?) was originally scheduled to begin previews on February 27 at the Lyceum Theatre, opening March 12 for a limited engagement through June 16. Written by and starring Madge, the play would have followed a family’s journey as they explore a son’s love for all things Disney and theater—and their identity as a Queer human. Luke Sheppard (of Broadway’s & Juliet) was slated to direct.

At the time of the cancellation, the show's producers planned to open the production on Broadway next season. As yet, no details about a belated Broadway run have been announced.

My Son’s a Queer (But What Can You Do?) premiered at London’s Turbine Theatre in 2021 followed by a run at Edinburgh Fringe. It went on to have two West End runs, earning a 2023 Olivier Award nomination for Best Entertainment or Comedy Play.

