See The Outsiders' Greasers and Socs Get Dirty and Dangerous on Opening Night

The Outsiders, based on the novel by S.E. Hinton and the 1983 film, celebrated opening night at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on April 11. The new musical, directed by Danya Taymor, stars Brody Grant as Ponyboy Curtis, Sky Lakota-Lynch as Johnny Cade, Joshua Boone as Dallas Winston, Brent Comer as Darrel Curtis, Jason Schmidt as Sodapop Curtis, Emma Pittman as Cherry Valance, Daryl Tofa as Two-Bit Matthews, Dan Berry as Paul Holden and Kevin William Paul as Bob Sheldon.

To celebrate the show's opening night, Broadway.com joined the production's stars, creative team, producer Angelina Jolie and more on the moody set designed by AMP and Tatiana Kahvegian under lighting designed by Brian MacDevitt. Brace yourselves for the images below and check out the gallery for more.

Brody Grant and Emma Pittman play Ponyboy Curtis and Cherry Valance in The Outsiders

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Producer's assistant Vivienne Jolie-Pitt with producer (and mother) Angelina Jolie and book co-writer/composer Justin Levine

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Director Danya Taymor was in the driver's seat for the latest incarnation of The Outsiders

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)