Get the Inside Scoop at The Outsiders with Call Me Cherry, Hosted by Emma Pittman

In the new Broadway musical The Outsiders, Emma Pittman plays Cherry Valance, the sensitive, red-headed cheerleader in a world of battle-ready boys. And soon, she’ll be giving fans an inside look at the show with Broadway.com’s next vlog, Call Me Cherry.

For eight weeks, Pittman will take audiences behind the scenes at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, joined by Brody Grant (Ponyboy), Sky Lakota-Lynch (Johnny) and the rest of the Greasers and Socs, as well as the backstage crew members who help bring the story of troubled adolescence to life.

Pittman is no stranger to Broadway.com readers: In 2020, she was the winner of the site's Search for Roxie competition.

The debut installment of Call Me Cherry will be released on April 23 with episodes premiering weekly on Tuesday. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.