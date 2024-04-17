Maya Boyd to Assume the Title Role in Broadway's & Juliet

Maya Boyd will take over the title role in Broadway's & Juliet, beginning performances at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre May 14. Boyd replaces the production's original Tony-nominated star Lorna Courtney, who plays her final performance on May 12. Courtney has been with the show for more than two years, playing Juliet in the show’s North American premiere in Toronto ahead of its fall 2022 Broadway opening.

& Juliet will be the second Broadway production of Boyd's budding career. She made her Broadway debut in the revival of Merrily We Roll Along, in which she currently performs at the Hudson Theatre, while completing her senior year at the University of Michigan.

In addition to Courtney, the current Broadway cast of & Juliet features Tony Award nominee Betsy Wolfe as Anne Hathaway, Austin Scott as Shakespeare, Justin David Sullivan as May, David Bedella as Lance, Charity Angél Dawson as Angélique, Ben Jackson Walker as Romeo and and Philippe Arroyo as Francois. Daniel Assetta, Andrew Chappelle, Michael Iván Carrier, Phil Colgan, Virgil Gadson, Najah Hetsberger, Makai Hernandez, Bobby “Pocket” Horner, Joomin Hwang, Megan Kane, Alaina Vi Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Brittany Nicholas, Ava Noble, Jasmine Rafael, Matt Raffy, Tiernan Tunnicliffe and Rachel Webb round out the ensemble.

Featuring a score of pop hits by Grammy-winning songwriter and producer Max Martin, & Juliet reimagines Shakespeare's classic play if its title heroine had lived. The nine-time Tony-nominated production has a book by David West Read, direction by Luke Sheppard and choreography by Jennifer Weber.