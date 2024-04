Nick Fradiani, American Idol's season 14 champion, is making his Broadway debut at the Broadhurst Theatre as the title star of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical. The show says goodbye to Broadway on June 30, so before Fradiani packs up his guitar, we invited him to stop by the Broadway.com studio for an exclusive performance of his favorite Diamond tune, "I Am... I Said." After listening, you'll understand why it was the song that landed him the role on Broadway.