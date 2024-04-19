Broadway's Stereophonic to Release Cast Album; 'Masquerade' Music Video Now Available

Broadway’s Stereophonic, the David Adjmi play about a band toiling away to record an album in the 1970s, will release a cast album. The album will feature original songs—including the standout track “Masquerade”—by Academy Award nominee and Grammy Award winner Will Butler from Arcade Fire. The digital album will be available on May 10, with the physical CD release set for June 14.

As with the show, the music will be performed by the actors who portray the unnamed band of Stereophonic—Will Brill as Reg, Juliana Canfield as Holly, Tom Pecinka as Peter, Sarah Pidgeon as Diana and Chris Stack as Simon. (The Stereophonic band opened for Butler in Brooklyn in 2023.) The cast of the play also features Eli Gelb and Andrew R. Butler as recording session engineers Grover and Charlie.

The play had its world premiere last year at Playwrights Horizons, which now produces the album through Sony Masterworks Broadway. Stereophonic opens at Broadway's Golden Theatre on April 19 and will run 14 weeks only through July 7.

Check out the music video for “Masquerade” below.