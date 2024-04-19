Jennifer Holliday, Norbert Leo Butz, Donna Murphy and More Will Perform Follies in Concert at Carnegie Hall

A huge, all-star cast will perform the Stephen Sondheim-James Goldman musical Follies for one night only at Carnegie Hall. The concert, part of Transport Group’s Anne L. Bernstein Concert Series, will take place on June 20. Transport Group Artistic Director Jack Cummings III will direct, with music direction by Joey Chancey.

The cast will include Julie Benko (Funny Girl), Mikaela Bennett (Renascence), Michael Berresse (Kiss Me, Kate), Alexandra Billings (Wicked), Klea Blackhurst (Everything the Traffic Will Allow), Harolyn Blackwell (Candide), Stephen Bogardus (Love! Valour! Compassion!), Norbert Leo Butz (Catch Me If You Can), Len Cariou (Sweeney Todd), Carolee Carmello (Parade), Jim Caruso (Liza’s At The Palace), Nikki Renée Daniels (Company), Christine Ebersole (Grey Gardens), Katie Finneran (Promises, Promises), Santino Fontana (Tootsie), Alexander Gemignani (Carousel), Miguel Gil (Kimberly Akimbo), Olivia Elease Hardy (Kimberly Akimbo), Erika Henningsen (Mean Girls), Grey Henson (Shucked), Fernell Hogan (Kimberly Akimbo), Jennifer Holliday (Dreamgirls), Rachel Bay Jones (Dear Evan Hansen), Isabel Keating (The Boy from Oz), Adriane Lenox (Doubt), Norm Lewis (Porgy and Bess), Ryan McCartan (Heathers), Donna Murphy (Passion), Thom Sesma (Pacific Overtures), Barbara Walsh (Company), Nina White (Kimberly Akimbo), Jacob Keith Watson (Merrily We Roll Along) and Karen Ziemba (Contact).

The performers will be backed by a 30-piece orchestra playing Jonathan Tunick's original orchestrations. Additionally, selections of Michael Bennett's original choreography will be restaged by original company member Mary Jane Houdina. Original cast member Kurt Peterson and theater historian Ted Chapin, author of Everything Was Possible: The Birth of the Musical Follies, will host and offer stories from behind the scenes of the original production.

Set in a decaying theater on the eve of its demolishing, Follies centers on a reunion of former follies girls who gather to relive their past and rehash old wounds and regrets. Directed by Harold Prince, the production premiered in 1971 and won seven Tony Awards.