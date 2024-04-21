 Skip to main content
Join the Stars of The Wiz, Back Home on Broadway, for a Rejoiceful Opening Night

Hot Shot
by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 20, 2024
Nichelle Lewis, who plays Dorothy, photographed by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com.

Everybody rejoice! After a whirlwind national tour, the revival of The Wiz, the all-Black retelling of L. Frank Baum’s The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, celebrated its opening night at the Marquis Theatre on April 17.

The show stars Nichelle Lewis as Dorothy, Deborah Cox as Glinda, Melody A. Betts as Aunt Em/Evillene, Kyle Ramar Freeman as the Lion, Phillip Johnson Richardson as the Tinman, Avery Wilson as the Scarecrow and Wayne Brady as The Wiz. Schele Williams directs, with choreography by JaQuel Knight and additional material by Tony Award nominee Amber Ruffin. Music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements are by Tony nominee Joseph Joubert.

Members of the cast, the creative team and some very special guests—including cast members from the original Broadway production—eased on down the road to Broadway.com's glittering Emerald City-themed portrait booth. Check out the highlights below and head to the gallery for more.

Wayne Brady, previously seen on Broadway in Chicago and Kinky Boots, plays the Wizard
(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)
Music diva Deborah Cox is a glittering Glinda in the new revival
(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)
Avery Wilson, The Wiz's hilarious Scarecrow
(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)
As Tinman, Phillip Johnson Richardson's got the moves
(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)
A mean ole Lion onstage, but Kyle Ramar Freeman is a fabulous stunner offstage
(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)
Melody A. Betts doubles as Aunt Em and Evillene in The Wiz.
(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)
Stephanie Mills originated the role of Dorothy in The Wiz when she was just 17
(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)
View the Full Gallery Here

