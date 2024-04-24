 Skip to main content
Watch Casey Likes, Isabelle McCalla and Michael James Scott Reveal Broadway's Biggest Fan

Videos
by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 24, 2024
Casey Likes, Izzy McCalla, Michael James Scott

The search for Broadway's Biggest Fan is over. After the Broadway.com staff watched all of the video submissions, former Broadway.com vloggers Michael James Scott and Casey Likes, along with current Broadway.com vlogger Isabelle McCalla, convened to select the winner. They selected Molly Carter from Fort Pierce, Florida, who’ll be visiting Broadway in person for the first time.

Molly wins roundtrip airfare for two to New York City, two tickets to three current Broadway shows (Aladdin, Back to the Future and Water for Elephants), a three-night hotel stay at a 4-star Midtown hotel in New York City and a prize bag filled with Broadway merchandise. She'll also feature in an upcoming segment on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

Watch the video below to see Iglehart, McCalla and Likes deliberate over the final five contestants.


And check out Molly's winning submission below.

