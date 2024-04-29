See Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada Arrive for The Great Gatsby Opening Night in Style

The Great Gatsby, the new musical adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s tale of Jazz-Age hedonism and heartbreak, opened at the Broadway Theatre on April 25. The show's stars, Tony nominees Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada—who arrived at the opening-night red carpet in the back of a vintage Rolls-Royce—opened up to Broadway.com about playing two of the most recognizable characters in 20th-century literature. “She's not the most likable character,” Noblezada said of Daisy Buchanan, “but it's good, as an actor who loves the psychology of things, to be able to play the full spectrum of humanness.”

Jordan revealed that his favorite thing about playing Jay Gatsby is “finding how and when he lets loose the things that he's been hiding. He's always very covered. He is very restrained at all times, and there are moments where he sort of lets down his guard. And those are always really exciting.”

Broadway.com also spoke with the director Marc Bruni, lyricist Nathan Tysen and book writer Kait Kerrigan. "We've built the biggest, boldest, brassiest, beautiful show," said Tysen. "It's like what you want Broadway to be, and yet at the heart of it is this great American tragedy that we are disguising as the best party you've ever seen."