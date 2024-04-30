 Skip to main content
Call Me Cherry with The Outsiders’ Emma Pittman, Episode 2: A Soc's Saturday Night on Broadway

Call Me Cherry
by Darryn King • Apr 30, 2024
Emma Pittman

In the new Broadway musical The Outsiders, now playing at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, Emma Pittman plays Cherry Valance, the sensitive, red-headed cheerleader in a world of battle-ready boys. Now, she’s giving fans an insiders' look at The Outsiders.

In the second episode, Emma throws a Soc’s Saturday Night on Broadway, meets up with Cherry understudy Maggie Kuntz, puts on Cherry's hair and goes behind the scenes of the show's delicious closing-scene family dinner. Sky Lakota-Lynch also does an incredible rendition of “Part of Your World” from The Little Mermaid. Expect appearances from stars Brody GrantDaryl Tofa and Emma’s brother.

Episodes premiere weekly on Tuesday. You can also catch highlights every weekend on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

