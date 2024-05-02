 Skip to main content
Watch Drag Race and Little Shop Star Jinkx Monsoon 'Do Sincerity' with 'Somewhere That's Green'

Watch It
by Darryn King • May 2, 2024
Jinkx Monsoon

Jinkx Monsoon, the RuPaul's Drag Race star, actor, singer and comedian, is now playing Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors at off-Broadway’s Westside Theatre opposite Corbin Bleu's Seymour. She recently dropped by the Broadway.com studio to perform Audrey's heartrending number, "Somewhere That's Green," accompanied by Will van Dyke on keys.

"[Somewhere That's Green] is a song that I've been singing for a very, very long time, but I've been singing it comically," said Jinkx. "And now, I'm being asked to sing it earnestly—and I don't do sincerity very often, so this has been a fun challenge and I'm really enjoying it."

Now in its fifth year off-Broadway, Little Shop of Horrors  features a book and lyrics by Grammy and Academy Award winner Howard Ashman and music by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken. Michael Mayer directs. 

Watch the video of Jinkx's performance below.

