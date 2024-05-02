Mia Farrow and Patti LuPone to Return to Broadway in Jen Silverman's The Roommate

Three-time Tony Award winner Patti LuPone will return to Broadway starring opposite Mia Farrow in The Roommate, a new play by Jen Silverman. Performances will begin at the Booth Theatre on August 29, with an official opening set for September 12. Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien will direct.

"The Roommate is funny, quirky and brilliantly written," said Farrow in a statement, "and when I learned that Patti LuPone was interested in doing it, how could I resist? She is, of course, a Broadway icon without parallel and we have been friends for decades. It is

exciting to be returning to Broadway.”

“It’s always a big decision to return to the stage, and I certainly had no intention of being back on Broadway so fast," said LuPone. "But when I read the play and heard Mia was attached, it became the easiest decision of my life. I’ve always been a fan of Mia’s work and she is a treasured friend. We’re going to have a blast.”

As previously reported, LuPone left the professional actors union Actors’ Equity—membership of which is typically required to work on Broadway—in July 2022.

LuPone last performed on Broadway in Marianne Elliott's 2022 Tony-winning revival of Company. She won a Featured Actress Tony Award for her performance as Joanne—her third win after receiving awards for her lead performances in Gypsy (2008) and Evita (1980). Farrow’s most recent Broadway credit was a 2015 revival of A.R. Gurney's Love Letters. Prior to that, she had performed on Broadway in a 1979 production of Bernard Slade's Romantic Comedy. Farrow is best known for her film roles in Rosemary's Baby, Broadway Danny Rose and The Purple Rose of Cairo, among many others.

Silverman is a writer for stage and screen whose most recent play, Spain, played off-Broadway last year. O'Brien has received Tony Awards for directing The Coast of Utopia, Henry IV and Hairspray.

Described as "a one-act play about second acts," The Roommate portrays a blossoming intimacy between two women from vastly different backgrounds as they navigate the complexities of identity, morality and the promise of reinvention.

The creative team for The Roommate includes Bob Crowley (set & costume design), Natasha Katz (lighting design), and Mikaal Sulaiman (sound design).