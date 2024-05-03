Step Right Up with Water for Elephants’ Isabelle McCalla, Episode 8: The Vlog Is Over but the Ride Goes On

Isabelle McCalla has been flying high at the Imperial Theatre where she stars—and trapezes—as Marlena in the new Broadway musical Water for Elephants. Now, she's giving audiences an inside look at Broadway's most death-defying production, filled with circus tricks, love triangles and backstage bromances.

In the eighth and final episode of Step Right Up, McCalla goes on a farewell tour, giving all our favorite Water for Elephants stars and backstage hands a chance to say goodbye to Broadway.com and "Izzy's Little TV Show." Get a closing French lesson from resident acrobat Alexandra G. Royer, see Mikey and Craig get McCalla Marlena-ready one last time and witness Grant Gustin collapse in gratitude as his co-star hangs up her vlogging hat—for now.