BOOP! The Musical Will Open on Broadway in April 2025, Creative Team Announced

BOOP! The Musical, inspired by the iconic 1930s cartoon flapper Betty Boop, will open on Broadway in April 2025 at a Shubert theater to be announced.

BOOP! premiered last year at Chicago’s CIBC Theatre, directed by Tony-winning director/choreographer Jerry Mitchell. The show features music by 16-time Grammy-winning composer and record producer David Foster, lyrics by Tony nominee Susan Birkenhead and a book by Tony winner Bob Martin. It follows Betty Boop on a journey from a two-dimensional, black-and-white cartoon past to colorful, three-dimensional present-day New York City.

"Creating BOOP! with David, Susan and Bob and premiering in Chicago last holiday season was a gift to all of us and our entire family," said Mitchell in a statement. "I can't wait to bring Betty home to Broadway next spring."

The Chicago production starred Jasmine Amy Rogers as the sassy-sweet, spit-curled title character, Tony winner Faith Prince as Valentina, Ainsley Melham as Dwayne, Erich Bergen as Raymond, Stephen DeRosa as Grampy, Angelica Hale as Trisha and Anastacia McCleskey as Carol. Casting for the Broadway production will be announced soon.

The design and creative team includes David Rockwell (set design); Gregg Barnes (costumes); Philip S. Rosenberg (lighting); Gareth Owen (sound design); Finn Ross (projection design); Sabana Majeed (hair and wig design); Michael Clifton (makeup design); Skylar Fox (illusions design); The Huber Marionettes (marionette design); Daryl Waters (music supervision and arrangements); Doug Besterman (orchestrations); Zane Mark (dance music arrangements); and Andrew Resnick (music direction and additional arrangements). Casting is by Tara Rubin.

For almost a century, Betty Boop, created by animation pioneer Max Fleischer, has won hearts and inspired fans around the world with her trademark looks, voice and style. Now, in BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical, Betty's dream of an ordinary day off from the super-celebrity in her black-and-white world leads to an extraordinary adventure of color, music and love in New York City—one that reminds her and the world, “You are capable of amazing things.”

Ahead of the Chicago run, Mitchell and Rogers spoke with Broadway.com about bringing the animated icon to life.