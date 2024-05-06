Ariana Madix Will Return to Broadway’s Chicago

Television personality, actress and author Ariana Madix will return to the Broadway cast of Chicago as Roxie Hart. Madix broke box office records for Chicago during her first appearance as Roxie, her extended Broadway debut, earlier this year. Madix will take over the role from Bianca Marroquín, returning to the Ambassador Theatre from August 1 through August 27.

Best known as a cast member of Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules and a finalist on the most recent season of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, Madix is also preparing to open a sandwich shop in West Hollywood. In a conversation with The Broadway Show in March, she hinted that she would return to Chicago. “Musical theater is what I've wanted to do my whole life,” she said.

Madix will join a cast that includes Robyn Hurder as Velma Kelly, Max von Essen as Billy Flynn, Natasha Yvette Williams as Matron "Mama" Morton, Red Concepción as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. As previously reported, Jinkx Monsoon will take over the role of “Mama” Morton from June 27 to July 12.

Recently celebrating its 27th year on Broadway, Chicago is directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking. The iconic musical features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb.