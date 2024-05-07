Call Me Cherry with The Outsiders’ Emma Pittman, Episode 3: An Emotional Tony Nominations Day

In the new Broadway musical The Outsiders, now playing at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, Emma Pittman plays Cherry Valance, the sensitive, red-headed cheerleader in a world of battle-ready boys. Now, she’s giving fans an insiders' look at The Outsiders.

In the third episode, Emma checks in with the show's booth singers, Sky Lakota-Lynch shows off his new ink and—in a Broadway.com vlog crossover event—the Water for Elephants team throws a Sunday night Broadway mixer. Emma also learns about the safety measures behind the church scene and gets the lowdown about the copy of S.E. Hinton's The Outsiders given away to an audience member at every show. Plus, we join the team's celebrations for the show's staggering 12 Tony nominations.

Episodes premiere weekly on Tuesday. You can also catch highlights every weekend on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.