Director Kenny Leon and the Cast of Home ‘Lean Into Love’ with a Joyous Broadway Revival

Watch It
by Hayley Levitt • May 9, 2024
RJ Foster, Brittany Inge, Tory Kittles, Stori Ayers, Kimber Elayne Sprawl and Kenny Leon
(Photo: Stewart Villilo)

Tony-winning director Kenny Leon brings Samm-Art Williams’ 1979 play Home back to Broadway for the first time in over 40 years. Beginning performances May 17 at Roundabout Theatre Company’s Todd Haimes Theatre, the three-person play follows Cephus Miles (played by Tory Kittles), a Black man growing up in the rural South whose life is upended when he becomes a draft resister during the Vietnam War.

It's a narrative context that nestles the piece inside a particular slice of American history. But as Kittles told The Broadway Show at a recent press event, “Great writing is always timeless. It always speaks to generations.”

“Our director Kenny calls it a ‘big, joyous, life-affirming theatrical poem’ and I think that’s a beautiful description of it,” added Brittany Inge, who makes her Broadway debut in the production. “It’s full of vivid poetry but also storytelling—and many, many, many characters.”

“It’s always a great time to bring a story that leans into love and joy,” said Leon, promising his audiences an uplifting time at the theater. “I think this play is a great opportunity for all of us to gather as a family and a community to lean into love.”

