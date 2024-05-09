 Skip to main content
Oh, Mary!, Stereophonic and More Nominated for 2024 Off Broadway Alliance Awards

News
by Darryn King • May 9, 2024
Conrad Ricamora and Cole Escola in Oh, Mary!
(Photo: Emilio Madrid)

The Off Broadway Alliance, an organization of off-Broadway producers, theaters, general managers, press agents and marketing professionals, has announced the nominees for the 13th Annual Off Broadway Alliance Awards, honoring commercial and not-for-profit productions that opened off-Broadway during the 2023–24 season. Two shows that originated off-Broadway which have made, or will soon make, the move to Broadway are among the nominees: Cole Escola'"Oh, Mary!" and David Adjmi's Stereophonic.

Awards will be presented in six competitive categories: Best New Musical, Best New Play, Best Revival, Best Unique Theatrical Experience, Best Solo Performance, and Best Family Show. In addition to the competitive awards, Legend of Off-Broadway Awards will be presented to actors Marylouise Burke and Len Cariou, and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Suzan-Lori Parks for their extraordinary contributions over many years. Playwright/performer Christopher Durang, writer Michael Feingold and producer Edgar Lansbury will be posthumously inducted into the Off Broadway Hall of Fame. The Friend of Off-Broadway Award will be presented to Adam Feldman, national theater and dance editor and theater critic at Time Out New York.

The full list of 2023 Off Broadway Alliance Awards nominations and honorees is below.

BEST NEW MUSICAL
Buena Vista Social Club 
Dead Outlaw
Lizard Boy 
The Connector
The Gardens of Anuncia
 
BEST NEW PLAY
Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors 
Infinite Life
Job 
Oh, Mary!
Stereophonic
 
BEST REVIVAL
I Can Get It for You Wholesale 
Pericles 
The Habit of Art
Translations 
Tuesdays With Morrie 
 
BEST SOLO PERFORMANCE
Patrick Page in All the Devils Are Here
Rachel Bloom in Death, Let Me Do My Show
John Rubinstein in Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground
Jes Tom in Less Lonely
Wade McCollum in Make Me Gorgeous!
 
BEST UNIQUE THEATRICAL EXPERIENCE
Dungeons & Dragons The Twenty-Sided Tavern
Grenfell: in the words of survivors
Mind Mangler: A Night of Tragic Illusion 
Stalker
The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers 
 
BEST FAMILY SHOW
Cat Kid Comic Club
El Otro Oz
Pinocchio
 
LEGEND OF OFF-BROADWAY AWARD
Marylouise Burke
Len Cariou
Suzan-Lori Parks
 
OFF-BROADWAY HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES
Christopher Durang
Michael Feingold
Edgar Lansbury
 
FRIEND OF OFF-BROADWAY
Adam Feldman

