Oh, Mary!, Stereophonic and More Nominated for 2024 Off Broadway Alliance Awards

The Off Broadway Alliance, an organization of off-Broadway producers, theaters, general managers, press agents and marketing professionals, has announced the nominees for the 13th Annual Off Broadway Alliance Awards, honoring commercial and not-for-profit productions that opened off-Broadway during the 2023–24 season. Two shows that originated off-Broadway which have made, or will soon make, the move to Broadway are among the nominees: Cole Escola's "Oh, Mary!" and David Adjmi's Stereophonic.

Awards will be presented in six competitive categories: Best New Musical, Best New Play, Best Revival, Best Unique Theatrical Experience, Best Solo Performance, and Best Family Show. In addition to the competitive awards, Legend of Off-Broadway Awards will be presented to actors Marylouise Burke and Len Cariou, and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Suzan-Lori Parks for their extraordinary contributions over many years. Playwright/performer Christopher Durang, writer Michael Feingold and producer Edgar Lansbury will be posthumously inducted into the Off Broadway Hall of Fame. The Friend of Off-Broadway Award will be presented to Adam Feldman, national theater and dance editor and theater critic at Time Out New York.

The full list of 2023 Off Broadway Alliance Awards nominations and honorees is below.

BEST NEW MUSICAL

Buena Vista Social Club

Dead Outlaw

Lizard Boy

The Connector

The Gardens of Anuncia



BEST NEW PLAY

Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors

Infinite Life

Job

Oh, Mary!

Stereophonic



BEST REVIVAL

I Can Get It for You Wholesale

Pericles

The Habit of Art

Translations

Tuesdays With Morrie



BEST SOLO PERFORMANCE

Patrick Page in All the Devils Are Here

Rachel Bloom in Death, Let Me Do My Show

John Rubinstein in Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground

Jes Tom in Less Lonely

Wade McCollum in Make Me Gorgeous!



BEST UNIQUE THEATRICAL EXPERIENCE

Dungeons & Dragons The Twenty-Sided Tavern

Grenfell: in the words of survivors

Mind Mangler: A Night of Tragic Illusion

Stalker

The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers



BEST FAMILY SHOW

Cat Kid Comic Club

El Otro Oz

Pinocchio



LEGEND OF OFF-BROADWAY AWARD

Marylouise Burke

Len Cariou

Suzan-Lori Parks



OFF-BROADWAY HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES

Christopher Durang

Michael Feingold

Edgar Lansbury



FRIEND OF OFF-BROADWAY

Adam Feldman