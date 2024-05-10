NBC to Celebrate Wicked Film Release with Behind-the-Scenes Special Defying Gravity: The Curtain Rises

NBC will be welcoming the world to Oz with a behind-the-scenes special celebrating the first installment of Jon M. Chu's two-part film adaptation of Wicked. The Universal Pictures film is scheduled for release on November 27, and on November 25, NBC will air Defying Gravity: The Curtain Rises, led by Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and the rest of the star-studded cast.

Erivo and Grande star as Elphaba and Glinda, respectively. They are joined on screen by Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as the Wonderful Wizard of Oz, Ethan Slater as Boq and Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible. The film also features Marissa Bode as Nessarose, Bowen Yang as Pfannee, Bronwyn James as ShenShen, Keala Settle as Miss Coddle (a new character created for the film), Aaron Teoh as Averic, Colin Michael Carmichael as Professor Nikidik, Adam James as Glinda's father and Peter Dinklage, voicing the role of Dr. Dillamond.

The screen adaptation of Wicked features Stephen Schwartz's iconic Broadway score and a screenplay by Winnie Holzman, who penned the book for the musical. Tony winner Paul Tazewell designs the costumes. Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked is now the fourth longest-running show in Broadway history. Wicked: Part Two is scheduled for release on November 26, 2025.