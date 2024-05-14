 Skip to main content
Casey Likes Will Lead Rent in Arizona, with Special Appearance From Roger Bart

News
by Darryn King • May 14, 2024
Casey Likes
(Photo c/o Casey Likes)

Casey Likes, currently starring as Marty McFly in Back to the Future on Broadway, will lead a special production of the Jonathan Larson musical Rent in Likes’ hometown of Scottsdale, Arizona. Performances will take place on one weekend only, July 5 through 7, at Stagebrush Theatre in Scottsdale, with Likes taking a break from Back to the Future to play the role of another struggling, guitar-toting musician, Roger.

The concert will be preceded by a screening of a short documentary featuring Likes’ Tony-nominated Back to the Future co-star Roger Bart, reflecting on his connection to Rent and friendship with Larson. Likes co-directs and co-produces the event alongside Maureen Dias Watson of Scottsdale Community Players, with whom Likes performed growing up.

The cast also features Brita Filter (RuPaul’s Drag Race) as Angel, Ethan Drew (Camp Hideout) as Mark and Stephanie Likes (Les Misérables; Casey’s mom) as Roger’s mom. Completing the cast are Mia Cherise Hall as Joanne, Christian Johannsen as Mimi, Micah J. Lawrence as Collins, Nora Palermo as Maureen, J.P. Moore as Benny, Caleb Reese, Jessie Jo Aka, Angelica Santana, Brach Drew, Katie Stone, Eric Liu, Evan Kaushesh, Noah Sucato, Tatum Grell, Andrew Matcuk, Josh Ransford and Claire Likes (Casey’s sister).

Tickets are available at greasepaint.org.

